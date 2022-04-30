Jacqueline Fernandez's Assets Worth Rs 7 Cr Attached In Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case

A new development in the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case has revealed that Rs 7.27 crore worth of Jacqueline Fernandez’s assets are attached to the case. Enforcement Directorate has revealed that the attached assets include a fixed deposit worth Rs 7.12 crore under the Ram Setu star’s name.

The ED has also estimated that conman Sukesh gave gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline using the extortion money. It is also said that Sukesh gave funds close to $173,000 and around 27,000 Australian dollars to a few close members of Jacqueline’s family.

Senior lawyer Swapnil Kothari has weighed in on the case in a chat with News18. Watch below:

Jacqueline was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sukesh and it was previously reported that Sukesh. While the actress has denied it, a few intimate pictures of the couple have surfaced online. Sukesh was nabbed in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case last year. He is also involved in a five-year-old cheating case involving political leader TTV Dhinakaran.

Sukesh was lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail with a total of 15 FIRs filed against him. Sukesh reportedly duped residences of Bengaluru and Chennai of several crores in order to lead a lavish life. He reportedly gave several expensive gifts to Jacqueline. Nora Fatehi’s name was also associated with the case. Earlier this month, Sukesh was placed under arrest by ED on April 4 in connection to the case. Jacqueline was previously questioned in connection to it and claimed that she did not know his real identity.

While the actress is yet to address the case in public, in January she issued a statement urging the media to not circulate pictures of her and Sukesh. “…I’m currently going through a rough patch but I am sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space," she said in a statement.

