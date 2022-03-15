Jacqueline Fernandez's Bold Biker Girl Look For Promotions of Attack; Check Pics

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez is all prepped for summer fashion as is evident during promotions of her upcoming film. Jacqueline kickstarted the promotional event of Attack, starring Rakul Preet and John Abraham.

The actor posted a bunch of photos on her Instagram account with the caption, “Kicking off attack promotion Day 1." She also took some candid photographs outdoors for her Insta fam.

The star went all out for her first Attack promotional event, wearing a multi-coloured flowery patterned outfit. Jacqueline complemented her look with a leather floral cropped motorcycle jacket in the same material and design as her pants and corset. Her jacket was embellished with gold spikes. She completed the appearance with spiral gold earrings and tied her hair up in a high ponytail.

Philipp Plein is the worldwide clothing label that Jacqueline is wearing. According to the brand’s official website, the top prices at $27.740 and the pants cost $35.305.

Jacqueline recently donned a trendy orange patterned saree to a commercial function. She wore the saree with a backless blouse and elbow-length puffed sleeves. The drape is decorated with white tie-dyed motifs that give an ombre effect. The organza saree has a chevron-patterned patch along the hemline and borders, with needle embroidery on the upper half.

She completed her look with peach bold earrings and a watch. Her allure was heightened by her winged eyes and nude lips, as well as her high-tied pony and minimal makeup. Jacqueline was styled by Chandni Whabi. “Day 2 for Sophie," the kick actress captioned her photo.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline has started promoting her upcoming film Bachhchan Paandey, which stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Arshad Warsi and will be released in theatres on March 18. Jacqueline will also be seen in Ram Setu, Kick 2, Cirkus, and Attack, as well as a Hollywood film and a few more unannounced projects, in addition to Bachchhan Paandey.

She is also involved with charity activities on Yolo, which she frequently promotes on Instagram.

