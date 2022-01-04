Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Rushed to Hospital After Suffering a Heart Stroke

Things are not going smooth for Jacqueline Fernandez as the Bollywood actress has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. After getting embroiled in conman Sukhesh Chandrasekhar’s controversy, she is now under the spotlight for her mother’s health. The news comes that her mother Kim Fernandez has suffered a heart stroke in Bahrain. Pinkvilla cited a source as saying that her mother was rushed to the hospital there soon after the incident. Jacqueline’s parents have been residing in Bahrain for some time now. The source also told the publication that Kim is currently under medical supervision and further details about her health are awaited.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines ever since her name cropped up during the questioning of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged 200-crore money laundering case. Sukesh reportedly gave a lot of expensive gifts to Jacqueline that have been seized by the investigating agency.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar reportedly got in touch with Jacqueline through her makeup artist, Shaan Muttathil, the ED said in a charge sheet filed under the anti-money laundering law.

Jacqueline told the ED, during her statement recorded in August and October, that she “received" gifts like three designer bags from Gucci and Chanel, two Gucci gym wear outfits, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings, and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets. The actress also told the ED that she returned a Mini Cooper car which the conman had gifter her.

The actress was last seen in the film Bhoot Police and has a couple of projects in her kitty.

