Jacqueline Fernandez Can't Leave India As ED Rejects Her Plea to Cancel Lookout Circular Against Her

The Enforcement Directorate has turned down Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s request to downgrade the Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against her in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, according to India Today.com.

According to the report, Jacqueline had put in a request before the federal agency to cancel the LoC issued against her so that she could travel abroad. However, with the ED rejecting her plea, Jacqueline Fernandez cannot leave the country. Earlier, Jacqueline couldn’t perform on Salman Khan’s Da-bangg tour in Riyadh because she was not allowed to travel abroad because of the ongoing case.

The Enforcement Directorate had issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Jacqueline on December 5. The actress was stopped at Mumbai airport by immigration officials owing to the look out notice. She was at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport leaving for Muscat for a show and was brought to Delhi for questioning.

The ED filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against conman Sukesh Chandrasekar and others in the 200-crore money laundering case, alleging that he extorted Rs 200 crore from a businessman’s wife while he was lodged in Tihar jail. The actress of Sri Lankan origin had been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in multiple sessions in connection with the case.

In its charge sheet, the ED also stated that Jacqueline and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from the conman. Sukesh Chandrashekhar reportedly got in touch with Jacqueline through her makeup artist, Shaan Muttathil, the ED said in a charge sheet filed under the anti-money laundering law.

Jacqueline told the ED, during her statement recorded in August and October, that she “received" gifts like three designer bags from Gucci and Chanel, two Gucci gym wear outfits, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings, and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets. The actress also told the ED that she returned a Mini Cooper car which the conman had gifter her.

