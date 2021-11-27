Jacqueline Fernandez's Romantic Photo With Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Triggers Controversy

A photo of Jacqueline Fernandez with Sukesh Chandrasekhar has sparked controversies, weeks after the Bollywood actress denied any relationship with the conman. The photo shared by India Today shows Sukesh placing a kiss on Jacqueline’s cheeks as both of them pose for a mirror selfie. According to what the publication reported, the photo was allegedly taken between April-June this year, when he was out on interim bail.

The report further states that the phone that is being seen in the photo is the same with which he had carried out the scam.

In October, Jacqueline found herself embroiled in controversy after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to a money laundering case involving Sukesh. The conman’s lawyer had told the media that the actress was dating him. Jacqueline’s spokesperson, too, came out with a statement denying her involvement with him or his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul.

Jacqueline’s spokesperson said in a statement, “Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co operating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple."

Lawyer Anant Malik, who represents Chandrashekhar had earlier said, “Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, these are my instructions, this is straight from the horse’s mouth."

For the uninitiated, Chandrasekhar, who is also known by the name Balaji duped people by promising them jobs. Posing as a relative of a politician, he, reportedly, have duped more than 100 people and cheated them to the tune of Rs 75 crore. According to Asianet News, Chandrasekhar and his reported girlfriend Leena Maria Paul were arrested by police in 2011 for cheating Chennai-based Canara Bank. Both later came out on bail. But Chandrasekhar didn’t mend his ways.

Chandrasekhar was lodged in Tihar jail after getting arrested in April 2017 from a hotel in the infamous Election Commission (EC) bribery case. It was alleged that he took money from AIADMK (Amma) leader T T V Dhinakaran to bribe EC officials in connection with a dispute over the AIADMK “two leaves" poll symbol.

