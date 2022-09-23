Jacqueline Fernandez’s Stylist Admits Taking Rs 3 Cr From Sukesh Chandrashekhar? Here's What We Know

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines for a long time now due to her alleged involvement in Rs 200 crore extortion case which also involves conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress has been quizzed multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate and Delhi Police in relation to the case. Recently, the actress’ stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi was also questioned and if reports are to be believed, she admitted collecting Rs 3 crores from Sukesh during the interrogation.

As reported by timesnownews.com, Leepakshi Ellawadi revealed that Sukesh had given her Rs 3 crores to buy clothes and gifts for Jacqueline. However, the stylist also clarified that Jacqueline broke all her ties with Sukesh Chandrashekar right after he was arrested.

Advertisement

“He contacted Ellawadi last year to know about the brands and types of clothing preferred by Fernandez. He took suggestions from her and also handed over Rs. 3 crore to her to buy her favourite clothes. The entire amount received by Chandrashekhar was spent by Ellawadi to purchase gifts for Fernandez," an official told news agency PTI.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

For the unversed, Jacqueline Fernandez landed in legal trouble after Enforcement Directorate named her as an accused in Rs 215 crore extortion case which involves conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The central agency believes that Jacqueline was aware of conman Sukesh being an extortionist. In a chargesheet filed by ED, the central agency claimed that even the actress’ family and friends ‘benefitted’ from her alleged relationship with Sukesh.

Later, the Ram Setu actress filed her response to the central agency and claimed that she was also ‘a victim of the modus operandi adopted by Sukesh’. Jacqueline further alleged that the case built against her is baseless.

Advertisement

On the work front, Jacqueline will be next seen in Ram Setu along with Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev in Ram Setu. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is slated to hit theatres on October 24 this year. Besides this, Jacqueline also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in her pipeline. The film which also stars Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde, will be released in the month of December this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here