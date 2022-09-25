Jacqueline to Appear Before Delhi Court on Monday; Legal Team to Move Pre-Arrest Bail Plea

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez will appear before Delhi’s Patiala House court on Monday morning, in connection with the extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Her legal team will be seeking pre-arrest bail, sources said.

Fernandez will appear before special NIA judge Shailendra Malick and, since the supplementary chargesheet in the case has been filed, her legal team will be moving a pre-arrest bail application during the time of her appearance before the court.

The Bollywood actor was grilled by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police for over seven hours last week. It was the second time that she was summoned for questioning for her alleged role in the case.

Investigation into the case had revealed that Chandrashekhar had offered a motorcycle to Fernandez’s agent Prashant on his birthday but he declined to take it. However, Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys at Prashant’s place, police had said earlier, adding the vehicle was seized.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh. On August 17, the ED filed a chargesheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

According to the ED, Fernandez and another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

