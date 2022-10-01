Jahnvi Kapoor Gets Nostalgic as She Returns to This Shoot Location after 5 Years

Janhvi Kapoor marked her debut in Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhadak, alongside Ishan Khatter. This Shashank Khaitan directorial was shot extensively in Rajasthan. One of the shooting locations of Dhadak was the Jagat Shiromani Temple, located in Jaipur. Now, after 5 years, Janhvi has returned to the same location to shoot for her upcoming film, Mr and Mrs Mahi.

The Good Luck Jerry star shared a string of photos on Instagram to reveal the same. Janhvi posed for the lens in a pink and white salwar suit at the Jagat Shiromani Temple. Along with posting the photos, she wrote, “5 years later back here #Dhadak #MrandMrsMahi."

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

Advertisement

In one of the candid pictures, Janhvi Kapoor looked at a distance while resting her back on a pillar. In another photo, she was seen spending a good time with her team at the temple.

So far, her Instagram post has amassed more than 9 lakh likes. Ardent fans of the actress flooded the comment section of her post to lavish her with heaps of praise. One of the users commented, “And you get prettier with each passing day." Another wrote, “Soo innocent and gorgeous!!"

One fan even went on to express, “Could hear that dialogue: kal choti bandh kar aayi thi multicolour pehn kar aayi thi aaj yellow salwar kameez me aayi h aur baal khule chhode h aur kitna thik se dekhu."

After impressing audiences with her stellar performance in Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao in Mr And Mrs Mahi. The upcoming film is being directed by Sharan Sharma.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here