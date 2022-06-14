Jai and Sundar C’s Pattampoochi To Finally Hit Theatres On This Date

The two big names — Jai and Sundar C — of the Tamil film industry are all set to share the screen space. Jai and Sundar C are coming together for their upcoming film Pattampoochi directed by Badri. The film, which has seen a number of delays in the past year, is now all set to hit the big screen on June 24.

Recently, the makers announced the official release date of the film and netizens can’t wait to witness the magic of the two leading actors on the silver screen.

Advertisement

Sharing the news on her Twitter, producer Khushbu Sundar posted the poster of the film and revealed the release date of Pattampoochi. Khushbu captioned the poster, “Intense, Dark & Gripping! Sundar C’s most awaited edge-of-the-seat thriller!! Pattampoochi. In theatres from June 24th." As the name of the film translates to butterfly in English, she also used a blue butterfly emoticon to go with the caption. Fans have reacted with excitement to the news and have showered love in the comments section for the makers and the actor of the film.

Pattampoochi was initially planned to release in December last year. However, due to some unavoidable circumstances, the film was postponed to May this year. Now, after another delay, it is all set to release on June 24.

Talking about the film, the audience will see Jai in a negative light, whereas Sundar C will be seen playing the role of a cop. According to various reports, the movie is expected to be a period drama set in the 1980s. Pattampoochi has been directed by Badri and bankrolled by Khushbu Sundar. The film will have the amazing compositions of Navaneeth Sundar.

Advertisement

Apart from Pattampoochi, Sundar C is now set to take on the director seats with his next film titled Coffee with Kaadhal starring Jai, Jiiva, Srikanth, and Dhivyadarshini in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.