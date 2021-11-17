Jai Bhim Effect: Actor-director Raghava Lawrence Meets Parvathy, Wife of Rajakannu

Actor-director Raghava Lawrence has met Parvati, the wife of Rajakannu on whose story the recently released movie, Jay Bhim, starring actor Suriya, was based.

The film was directed by TJ Gnanavel. This movie, which is Surya’s 39th film, also stars Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijomol Jose in the chief roles. The film focuses on the problems faced by the couple — Rajakannu and Parvathi — who belonged to the Irula tribe. It also traces the fight of Chandru, the lawyer who ensured that late Rajakannu’s wife Parvathy got justice.

Celebrities who have seen Jay Bhim have been extending their wishes to the film crew. In an interview to a YouTube channel, Parvathy had said that she was struggling with poverty for a long time. Upon learning of this, she said, actor-director and choreographer Raghava Lawrence met her personally and assured her that he would build a house for her with his own money.

Advertisement

According to reports, he had been very warm and cordial to her and compared her to his grandmother. He had reportedly told her, “You are like my grandmother, who is no longer alive. But I see my grandmother in you. I extend you the same respect as I would to my grandmother. "

Parvathy said that she felt so floored at this comment that she had fallen at his feet.

The movie Jai Bhim, apart from garnering critical acclaim, has also courted controversy. It had been accused of portraying the Vanniyar community in a bad light and also showcasing the symbol of the community in an unflattering manner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.