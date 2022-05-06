Jai Bhim Shines at the Boston International Film Festival

The TJ Gnanavel directorial has been getting many accolades in the past few months. Now, it has emerged that Jai Bhim has won two awards at the prestigious Boston International Film Festival.

Actor Suriya’s critically acclaimed movie, Jai Bhim, has received several awards in the last few months. The Suriya starrer deserves all the accolades it is getting. After bagging two awards at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, namely the best supporting actor ( by Manikandan) and the best film, the movie has done wonders at the Boston International Film Festival.

Jai Bhim has won two more awards at the Boston International Film Festival. Actress Lijomol Jose won the Indie Spirit Best Actress award and cinematographer SR Kathir won the Best Cinematography award at the distinguished film festival, taking the movie to another level of success.

“Jai Bhim bags awards for Indie Spirit Best Actress and Indie Spirit Best Cinematography at the Boston International Film Festival Congratulations Lijomol Jose and SR Kathir Sir on the Awards. Thank you Boston International Film Festival for the honour.", tweeted the official 2D Entertainment handle while sharing the amazing news with its followers. Winning these awards at the esteemed Boston International Film Festival is a huge achievement for the TJ Gnanavel directorial and speaks volumes about the film’s quality. It is worth mentioning that Jai Bhim was shortlisted for the Best Picture category at the 94th Academy Awards. However, the film failed to make it to the list of nominations.

Jai Bhim’s premise revolves around a pregnant woman who seeks help from an advocate after her husband goes missing in Police custody. The film shows how the justice system is crooked against the oppressed communities in India.

The legal drama premiered directly on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video ahead of Diwali last year and was loved by both the audiences and the critics.

