Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s ‘Pathaan’ is enjoying a dream run at the box office. Despite the downward trend on weekdays, Pathaan continues to score big. On Day 7, the film, reportedly, added another Rs 21 crore to its total. Amid all the love, Pathaan faced its share of criticism and trolling as well. Protestors burned the film’s posters and SRK’s effigies apart from running boycott campaigns on social media. However, one of the protestors had a change of heart after watching the movie.

In a hilarious video from Patna, a man in an interview with a local news channel explained how he was reportedly forced to watch the movie Pathaan. Sayyid Irfan Ahmed had come to protest and disrupt the show but since there was nobody at the theatre to join him, he went inside and saw the picture on a free ticket.

Giving his review of the film, Irfan said, “First half bhi acha tha lekin second half bahut acha laga… (first half was good but the second half was even better) aaye the virodh karne lekin jo Jai Hind last me bola to rongta khada hogya ekdum goosebumps hogya (I had come to protest but when I heard Jai Hind in the end, I literally got goosebumps) To pehli bar virodh me dekh liye ab ek bar samarthan me dekhenge. Movie acha laga (The first time I have watched in protest, so I’ll watch it again. Movie is good)"

After a blockbuster weekend, Pathaan concluded its first week run at the box office and minted a total amount Rs 315 crore nett. The film has already managed to beat the highest first week money collection of KGF 2 Hindi.

At the worldwide box office, SRK-starrer has managed to rake in over Rs 600 crore nett. Getting emotional about the film’s success in a pree meet, Deepika Padukone said, “To be honest, I don’t think we set out to break records. We set out to make a good film. This is what SRK taught me in my first movie. He told me you should work with people who make you happy. It’s such a lovely atmosphere to work in and that’s what the audience is taking back. It’s pure, love and joy and it reflects and that’s what the audience is taking back."

