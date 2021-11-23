Jai Jai Swami Samarth Fame Anuj Thackeray Ties Wedding Knot With Actor Ashwini Gorle

Popular Marathi television show Jai Jai Swami Samarth fame Anuj Thackeray tied the knot with Ashwini Gorle on Sunday at a grand ceremony in the presence of their family and friends at Nagpur. Ashwini, who is also an actor, has shared some pictures of herself in a traditional outfit on her social media.

>Ashwini IG Post:

Ashwini, sharing a photo on her Instagram, wrote, “Let the Indian-ness show! …"

The actor is looking fabulous in a yellow silk traditional saree paired with a red necklace and bangles. Many poured wishes in the comments section for her married life.

Actors Vijaya Babar, Janhvi Killekar, Pooja Raibagi, and Ankur Wadhwe also attended the wedding and wished the couple well for the next stage of their lives. On the wedding day, Vijaya Babar, who plays the role of Chanda in the series, had shared a post saying that she was going to Nagpur for Anuj’s wedding.

Anuj Thackeray hails from Chandur Railway village in Vidarbha. Since his school days, he used to participate in plays. He graduated with a degree in Drama. Anuj has learned music in Natyashastra and has also done the music work for various plays like Bajirao Mastani, Nawa Gadi Nawa Rajya, and Aadhi Basu Mag Bolu.

After coming to Mumbai, Anuj Thackeray got his first chance to act in the series No. 1, which used to stream on Star Pravah Vahini. He then made the audience laugh out loud with his standup performance in the popular comedy series Bullet Train. After this, he played small roles in the Hindi series like Crime Patrol and Savdhan India.

Now Anuj Thackeray has made a name for himself after playing the role of Sumukh in Jai Jai Swami Samarth

