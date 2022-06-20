Jaideep Ahalawat, Sonali Bendre Groove To ‘Humma Humma’ At 'The Broken News' Bash; Watch Viral Video

Sonali Bendre recently made her OTT debut with web series titled The Broken News. This was her comeback to acting after her cancer treatment. Apart from Sonali, the show also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. The show received positive reviews from both the audience and the critics. The stars of The Broken News – Jaideep and Sonali along with its team members celebrated the success of the series at a party on Sunday. In a viral video posted on Jaideep’s social media handle we see the actor grooving to the ‘Humma Humma’ song and we are all for it.

The clip sees Jaideep and Sonali setting the dance floor on fire with their killer dance moves. The duo was seen shaking a leg on Humma song as they enjoyed their time at the bash. We also see Taaruk Raina at the success bash of the show.

He captioned the video as, “For Those Who haven’t seen me Dancing 🙈🙈🙈And that with The Original “HUMMA GIRL"❤️❤️❤️Ain’t me one of the Luckiest guys in the world to dance with her on this !!!!❤️❤️❤️."

Check the video here:

Soon after the clip was posted, Jaideep’s fans and friends from the industry chimed into the comments section to praise the duo’s dancing skills.

Archana Puran Singh commented, “Hahahahhaaa. Jhatkedaar dance. 👏🏾 Bahut acche !," while comedian Harsh Gujral wrote, “Hahahahahaha Wah zeher🔥."

Shriya Pilgaonkar regretted missing the bash and noted the same in the comments section, “I can’t believe I missed this 😭."

The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress too posted a clip from the bash on her social media handle and penned a long note. The video showcased the actress going for a scan in the morning, and partying with the star cast of her show in the evening. She wrote, “We all know how unpredictable life can be… one day it can just sucker punch you in the gut and on another day have you rapturous with joy. It is the reality of every single person on this planet."

“I have accepted that reality and chosen to surf the waves, taking the good with the bad and everything in between (Fingers crossed always for more of the good) and it has not only helped me be at peace with the curveballs but also attempt to look it in the eye and knock it off it’s intended path. Today was a big swell… perfect for surfing! From a Scan-xiety morning to a career celebration and from fear to joy… I rode the wave of emotions and emerged on the other side… ready to do it all again," she added.

News18’s reviews for The Broken News reads, “The fact that the show is gripping for the audience is because it looks real, very real. One can connect with whatever is being shown. There is no exaggeration or over the top drama. In other words, it can be argued that the show is a reflection of today’s world. Overall, the show is worth watching. You may find it slow during the initial episodes, but it picks up its plot in the second half. Yes, there should have been more of Sonali Bendre and lastly, Jaideep Alhawat is the winner of the show."

