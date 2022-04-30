Jaideep Ahlawat Is Charging Whopping Rs. 20 Cr for Paatal Lok Sequel; 50 Times More Than Original?

It was just a few days back that the sequel of Paatal Lok was announced at the 5th anniversary celebration of Amazon Prime India. The series, backed by Kkarnesh Sharma, had Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead, and Ishwak Singh playing a pivotal role. Now, as audience is gearing up to see what next would happen in Inspector Haathiram Chaudhary’s life and who would be filling the void that Hathoda Tyagi created, we have learnt that Jaideep Ahlawat has hiked his fees for the series.

If a report in Pinkvilla is to be believed, then, Jaideep Ahlawat would be charging a whopping Rs. 20 crores for Paatal Lok 2, which is almost 50 times of what he charged for the original. A source told the portal, “One success can change the tide for all the actors. Our industry respects talent and success, Jaideep is one of the key reasons for Pataal Lok to succeed. While the actor was paid a nominal amount of Rs. 40 lakhs for the first season, his salary has gone up by 50 times for the second season. He is paid a handsome sum of Rs. 20 crores for season two of Paatal Lok."

The source also revealed that it is common among actors to hike fees for the next seasons of a show if that turns successful, but Paatal Lok’s success was unprecedented, and it is a success story of sorts for Jaideep Ahlawat. However, his fees for films will still be lower.

Paatal Lok 2 is one of the most awaited series. It is expected to go on floors by 2023. Apart from Paatal Lok, series like Panchayat, Mirzapur, The Family Man, Made in Heaven and Four More Shots Please will get the next season, as has been announced. Paatal Lok also starred Gul Panag as Haathiram’s wife, and Abhishek Banerjee as the antagonist Hathoda Tyagi. It also had Neeraj Kabi and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

