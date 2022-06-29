Jaideep Ahlawat Visits Irrfan Khan's House, Pens Moving Post for Late Actor

Jaideep Ahlawat met Irrfan Khan’s wife Stupa Sikdar on Tuesday. He has shared a series of photos on his Instagram wall and penned a moving post for the late actor. Sutapa and Irrfan’s son Babil also reacted to the post. In the photos, Jaideep is seen posing with a heart sign in front of Irrfan’s monochrome photo. In the next slide, Jaideep has shared a glimpse of the book by filmmaker Anup Singh titled Irrfan: Dialogue with the Wind, which is a foreword by Amitabh Bachchan.

To complete the photo series, he has added a photo of a massage penned by Sutapa for Jaideep. The message reads: “28th June, 22, To, Jaideep, May you always shine and have the wind in your wings… Be the change… blessings and love always, Sutapa, Irrfan, Babil and Ayaan.”

He captioned the post, “Dada… Aapnai jo paed lagaya tha, who fal dene lage hai… (Dada, the seed you sowed is now giving fruits). Thank you so much ma’am Sutapa Sikdar for everything… I felt like I was Home. Will see you soon Bro Babil, Love You.”

As he uploaded the photos, Bollywood celebs and fans flooded the comment section with red heart emojis. Sutapa also commented on the post and wrote, “Some relations are not blood is what I felt with you yesterday. My blessings always.” Babil also commented on the post and wrote, “Love you bhai so much.” Richa Chaddha also commented, “Mohabbat dher Saara… (a lot of love)” with red heart emojis.

Irrfan was last seen in Angerzi Medium, which was released just a few weeks before his death. Irrfan passed away on April 29 in 2020 after fighting a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaideep has recently wrapped up the shooting of his film, The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higanshino's most acclaimed works.

