Jaideep Vishnu’s directorial Rebels of Thupakulagudem is launching 40 new faces in the industry. Santosh Murarikar, who has jointly helmed the film, has provided the story. The pre-release event, which was recently held, was a grand success and has doubled the confidence of the makers. While speaking at the event, Jaideep Vishnu credited his team, saying that he was able to deliver a quality product because of them.

“Maggi and Dixit have worked hard for this film. Vinay joined us late. These three handled the film well together. Pawan is multitalented as the editor, singer, and dancer of this film. Santosh is my friend. We have been good friends for the last thirteen years," he added.

Showing confidence in the film, Jaideep said that the audience will like the film and will have a good reach. He also expressed his gratitude towards everyone who helped him to make this film from the village people and Telangana Police departments to the actors.

“We had trouble concerning the music for this film. The problem was resolved with Mani Sharma sir providing the music. He had given four songs in four days. If it wasn’t for Kasarla Shyam, we wouldn’t have got Mani Sharma, sir. Thanks to everyone who worked on the film," he added.

Speaking about the casting of the film Jaideep shared that when they were writing the role of the film they thought of casting a girl who can speak in a Telangana accent. The film is released overseas on February 2.

Composer Mani Sharma said that he understood one thing after the completion of this film the director is not as soft as he looks. “We all tried something new together. I want the audience to watch the film and bless us," he added.

Co-director and writer Santosh said, “We thought of making a short story as an independent film. But I didn’t think that it would become such a big movie. Everyone worked hard for this film. The Rebels gang worked hard. Our heroine Jaiyetri performed well. I wish Raj and Shrikant to go to the next level with this movie."

Rebels of Thupakulagudem feature Praveen Kandela, Shrikant Rathod, Jaiyetri Makana, and Shivram Reddy in the lead. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 3.

