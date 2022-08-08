Jailer Shoot To Begin Soon Says Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth has collaborated with director Nelson Dilipkumar for his next film titled Jailer. Fans are eagerly waiting for an update about this movie since its announcement a few weeks ago. Recently the superstar revealed that the shooting for the movie will begin soon.

Rajinikanth answered this question in his latest interaction with the media. After returning to Chennai from Delhi, while interacting with the media outside the airport, Rajinikanth said that the shooting for Jailer will start soon. When asked about Jailer, Rajinikanth replied that he is not sure about the exact date, but it will start very soon.

According to reports, Jailer’s shooting will start in a few weeks at film city in Hyderabad. A huge set has been built at the location for the movie. Makers are planning to release this film early next year. Jailer is currently in the pre-production stage. Kannada star Shivrajkumar, Baahubali fame Ramya Krishnan and others are also there in Jailer. Production house Sun Pictures has bankrolled this film.

Reportedly, actresses Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Mohan have also been approached for this movie. Still there are no official confirmations about this news. According to reports, Yogi Babu and Sivakathikeyan will also be there in this project. There are reports that Sivakathikeyan will portray the role of younger Rajinikanth. This report is also not confirmed by the makers yet. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music. Vijay Kartik Kannan will handle the camera.

Jailer is an action drama where a group of gangsters plan a jailbreak. Rajinikanth will essay the role of a jailer, who stops this jailbreak. Other details regarding the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Rajinikanth will return to the silver screen with Jailer after a gap of almost two years. He was last seen in the 2021 movie Annaatthe. The film narrates the story of Kaaliyan, whose younger sister marries without his permission. She then moves to Kolkata and starts facing threats. At this juncture, Kaaliyan comes to her rescue. Annaatthe was a failure at box office. Audiences were disappointed with the mundane concept of Annaatthe.

