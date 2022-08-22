Jaineeraj Rajpurohit to Play Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Here's What We Know

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly one of the much-loved shows on Indian television. While the show’s fans have been missing one of the most important characters - Taarak Mehta - portrayed by Shailesh Lodha, we have got a piece of good news for them.

According to sources, ETimes TV has learnt a name, who is in consideration- Jaineeraj Rajpurohit. As reported by the outlet, sources say that the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are considering him for the role of Taarak Mehta.

Previously, Jaineeraj Rajpurohit has been part of shows like Balika Vadhu, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Miley Jab Hum Tum. He has in fact made his presence on the Bollywood screen for the movies Oh My God, Outsourced and Salaam Venky.

It will be intriguing to see a new face play the popular character of Taarak Mehta. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Shailesh Lodha who portrays Jethalal’s friend decided to leave the show and explore other opportunities, as reported by ETimes TV.

As fans of the show would know, Shailesh Lodha is not the first actor who has left Asit Kumarr Modi’s sitcom. Earlier, Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, and Gurucharan Singh, among others, also left the show.

If a report by Bombay Times is anything to go by, Kajal Pisal is being considered for Dayaben’s role, which was played by Disha Vakani.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which went on air in the year 2008, recently completed 14 years. The cast and crew had a celebration on the sets to mark the occasion.

In a recent conversation with News18Showsha, Priya Ahuja aka Rita Reporter talked about Disha Vakani who played Daya Ben in the show. She said that Disha is completely the opposite of how her character is shown in TMKOC.

“She is an extremely beautiful person and she is completely opposite from how her character is shown in TMKOC. She is very peaceful in her real life, and whenever she talks we have to listen to her very carefully to understand what she is saying. She is a very daily soap kind of a bahu in real life. She is a very ideal person.," said Priya.

