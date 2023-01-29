Shah Rukh Khan showed yet again why he is considered the King with his recent release, Pathaan. He restated that he is the biggest crowd-puller in Bollywood right now and truly one of the last superstars. The actor’s film has been watched by more than 1.15 crore people within just 4 days. Now, amid the massive success of Pathaan, SRK fans have started the countdown for his next film, Jawan. Directed by Atlee, this film will see SRK star opposite Nayanthara.

A user on Reddit shared the poster of Jawan and wrote, “125 days to go…jaldi milte hai…Jawan se. What are you hoping to see in this film?" Commenting on this thread, one user wrote, “I wish jawan wud be SRKs comeback. Trust me this gonna be killer" while another comment read, “Atlee does mass entry and elevation scenes really well, so we can rightly expect some superb SRK scenes with great style." Another user wrote, “It’s gonna smash the BO for sure. Will do bigger than Pathaan IMO"

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been dominating the box office since its release. Not only has it become the highest Bollywood opener of all time, but has also shattered multiple records at the box office. The film has already surpassed Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office in just three days.

According to early trends, the SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer is all set to rake in over Rs 54 crores, taking the total collections in the north to Rs 220 crores. All languages aside, the film will score a double century with the Hindi version too, as the four-day Hindi total will be in the range of Rs 212 crores, as per a report in Pinkvilla.

After Pathaan, he will be seen in Jawan with director Atlee and actress Nayanthara. This will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s first film with both of them. Jawan will be followed by Dunki which will see Taapsee Pannu share the screen with the actor.

