Jalsa Director on Bringing Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah Together for the Film: 'I was Just Too Greedy'

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah are soon coming together for Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming movie Jalsa. The poster and trailer of the film have already been released. The drama thriller features Vidya in the role of popular journalist Maya while Shefali Shah, plays Rukhsana, Maya’s house help. The film marks coming together of these two big actresses for the first time who have time and again proved that they can single-handedly carry a film or a web series on their shoulders.

Recently, the director of Jalsa, Suresh Triveni also talked about casting Vidya and Shefali together and mentioned that he likes to work with brilliant actors. “I like making films because I get an opportunity to work with brilliant actors. Vidya, after working on Tumhari Sulu, I knew that working with her, you are spoilt, and you want to go back to her with another film. So that was one single motive. The second was after I watched Delhi Crime, and of course, I’ve been following Shefali’s work for some time. I was just too greedy and then I thought, this idea came that, what if I bring these two together?" he said.

The trailer of Jalsa was released earlier this month which shares a glimpse of the thrilling experience that the film promises. The trailer depicts how Vidya’s character stands in solidarity with Shefali’s character who lost her daughter in a road accident unless she encounters some mega revelations.

During the trailer launch of the movie, Vidya Balan revealed how she had initially refused the script. “When Suresh narrated the script I loved it but I said I can’t do it. I didn’t have the guts. But when the pandemic happened, something changed. It changed all of us in a very deep way. And then one I was just have a chat with Suresh and he told me that he had reworked the script. So I wanted to read it again and be sure about it," she said.

Apart from Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, Jalsa also features Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidharti Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla. It will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18th March 2022 in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

