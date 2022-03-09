Jalsa Trailer Launch: Vidya Balan Says She Had Initially Rejected the Movie

Calm, composed and genuine, Vidya Balan is definitely a force to be reckoned with in the Indian film industry, who has shown us time and again how to redefine success. After receiving critical acclaim for Sherni, her last release, the actor is gearing up for the release of the upcoming film Jalsa, which will stream on Amazon Prime from March 18.

Balan reveals that she initially refused the script. “When Suresh (Triveni, director) narrated the script I loved it but I said I can’t do it. I didn’t have the guts. But when the pandemic happened, something changed. It changed all of us in a very deep way. And then one I was just have a chat with Suresh and he told me that he had reworked the script. So I wanted to read it again and be sure about it," she said at the trailer launch.

She adds, “I have the good fortunate of playing some amazing characters but this is first time, I had to delve deep and invase the grey shade of a character. I don’t think I could have done it with anyone else but Suresh as I can trust him blindly."

Jalsa is a drama-thriller directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. The drama-thriller has Vidya Balan playing the character of a popular journalist Maya while Shefali Shah will be seen as Ruksana, who is a cook at Maya’s house.

Talking about the film, the National Award winning actor said that Jalsa is a universal story. “It is a story of human beings and not only about two women. It is a gripping drama with elements of thrill and I can’t wait everyone to watch it. Also, there is never an attempt to put out a message. But after the film, if the audience can relate to something then it is a bonus for us. We are just trying to tell a story and I just want that the audience likes it and appreciates it."

Watch the trailer here:

This is the first time that the actor is collaborating with Shefali Shah. Balan says she admires and loves her co-star, “I have had the good fortunate to work out with some amazing actors but there is only one Shefali Shah. I have watched her since I first faced the camera with her for a television show. It was her scene and we were playing some bunch of college students and. I remember being mesmerised watching her perform. Since then, everything that she has done, I have watched it. It was absolute honour to share the screen space with her. I hope we get more opportunities as we don’t have many scene together in this film."

Balan’s film Kahaani completes 10 years today and the actor is grateful to be a part of the film, “I couldn’t believe it has been ten years already. I still remember every day at shoot. I was outside one of the theatre to meet the audience after they watched the film, I remember that. I am grateful for the film."

