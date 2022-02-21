Jamal Edwards, Who Helped Launch Ed Sheeran, Dies At 31; His Last Post A Tribute To Perfect Singer

Music mogul, entrepreneur and founder of SBTV Jamal Edwards, who helped launch numerous artists including Ed Sheeran and Jessie J, passed away. He was 31. The news was confirmed by YouTube on Twitter. “We’ve lost a legend today. Jamal Edwards was an inspiration to so many, supporting artists and shaping culture through @SBTVonline. Sending our condolences to Jamal’s family & community," they tweeted. Edwards had founded SBTV at the age of 15.

In a message shared Good Morning Britain, Edwards’ mother Brenda said she is ‘completely devastated’ by his passing. Via The Independent, Brenda confirmed Edwards passed away. She revealed the cause of death as ‘sudden illness’ but did not delve further into details. “Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world," she said.

Several stars including Rita Ora remembered Edwards. She shared a few pictures with him and wrote, “My first ever interview was with you. Jamal, Our endless talks on music and the belief you had in me and so many of us before we even believed in ourselves. I’m devastated. No words can describe how grateful I am to of been in your presence. Thank you for all you ever showed me. My heart goes out to @brendaedwardsglobal and the whole family."

Dua Lipa wrote, “Heartbroken to hear this news. RIP Jamal. My thoughts are with all his friends and family and the many people’s lives he has touched and brought together. Gone way too soon." Musician and rapper Elliot Gleave, aka Example, also expressed his grief. “Can’t believe you’re gone. 31 years old. Can’t find the words right now." Radio and TV presenter Fearne Cotton called the news “completely heart breaking" while paying a tribute.

Meanwhile, his last Instagram post has also caught fans’ attention. On February 17, Edwards shared a picture with Ed Sheeran and penned a birthday wish for him. “Happy Birthday to the OG, Ed. Blessed to have you in my life brother. You know you’ve been mates a long time when you lose count on the years! Keep smashing it & inspiring us all G!" he wrote.

