Jameela Jamil on Playing Titania in She-Hulk: I Started Doing Squats and Lunges on the Call

Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone green with the premiere of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ Hotstar. Exploring the legacy of the Incredible Hulk in detail for the first time since 2008, the series introduces Emmy Award-winning actress Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk. With her specialisation in superhuman-oriented legal cases, Jennifer navigates her new smashing green persona and her role as a lawyer in the series.

Joining Tatiana, the nine-episode comedy series stars Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Jennifer’s best friend and paralegal; Jameela Jamil as superhuman Titania, She-Hulk’s nemesis and Tim Roth as surprise new client Emil Blonsky/Abomination. The series also features special appearances by Mark Ruffalo as Jennifer’s cousin Bruce Banner/Hulk and Benedict Wong as Wong. Written by Jessica Gao, the series has been produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao.

She-Hulk has a rival of her own: the super-strong Titania pleated by Jameela Jamil. She-Hulk and Titania have been at each other’s throats for nearly four decades of comic book stories. Titania is a narcissistic social media influencer who also has superhuman strength. Her misguided effort to garner attention leads to an unfortunate confrontation with She-Hulk, kicking off an adversarial relationship that confounds Jennifer/She-Hulk while seemingly energising Titania.

For Jamil, playing a physically dominant character was exciting and terrifying. “I freaked out when they told me I would have to learn martial arts like Jiu Jitsu, Tae Kwon Do and Kung Fu; I started doing squats and lunges on the call because I was terrified about what I had gotten myself into," said Jamil.

“Titania considers herself the strongest woman in the world and cannot believe there is someone who can challenge her, never mind defeat her. She’s all narcissism and ego. But then She-Hulk steps in and humiliates her publicly. When you take someone with a fragile ego and piss them off, it starts a grudge that grows and grows. All Titania wants to be a thorn in She-Hulk’s side," added Jamil.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

