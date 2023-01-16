James Cameron Praises SS Rajamouli's RRR After Critics Choice Awards Win, Alia Bhatt Shares Post

After its historic win at the Golden Globes for Best Song for Naatu Naatu, RRR has now added another feather to its cap as it won the Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles. But did you know, that SS Rajamouli’s epic drama now has a new admirer? And it is none other than the most revered filmmaker, James Cameron. While SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravaani have shared their excitement about this on their respective Twitter handles. Even actress Alia Bhatt has reacted to this news.

The Twitter handle of the movie, RRR celebrated the moment and also posted the acceptance speech of the director, SS Rajamouli. “RRR won the Best Foreign Language Film award at the Critics Choice Awards. Here’s SS Rajamouli's acceptance speech.”

Advertisement

Journalist, Anne Thompson shared the win of RRR at the Critics Choice Awards and wrote, “RRR wins best foreign film at CCA — every bit of awareness helps get more folks to watch it! I introduced myself to S.S. Rajamouli and my tablemate Jim Cameron admires the movie too”.

The official account of RRR has retweeted the post, “James Cameron admires RRR. Love you, Sir”.

Alia Bhatt reshared the post on her Instagram and wrote, “Uff what a beautiful morning”.

Advertisement

Check out the story here-

SS Rajamouli couldn’t keep his excitement as he shared photos of his interaction with the legendary director. He captioned the post, “The great James Cameron watched RRR. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir, I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I am on top of the world. Thank you both”.

Advertisement

Music Composer, MM Keeravaani is on cloud nine as he shared that the ‘great’ Avatar filmmaker has watched RRR twice. He dropped a photo where James Cameron can be seen having a conversation with the RRR team. The composer wrote, “The great James Cameron has watched RRR twice and gave feedback on my score! Ocean full of excitement!”

He further added, “And he complimented on how the music in RRR varies in the volume and body unlike in typical western movies. A great honour and recognition for my work”.

RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in a crucial role.

Read all the Latest Movies News here