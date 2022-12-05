James Cameron Says Kate Winslet Was 'a Bit Traumatized' After Titanic Because...

James Cameron is credited for some of the iconic films from Hollywood. From the Terminator Series to True Lies, the talented filmmaker is well-known to exude innovation and grandeur in his movies. As Cameron is bracing for his next, Avatar: The Way Of Water, the director got candid about his legendary film Titanic (1997), recalling how Kate Winslet was traumatized after the movie.

Speaking to Radio Times, the veteran filmmaker recalled owing to the big-scale production of Titanic, by the time the curtains were drawn on the production, Kate Winslet was overwhelmed and somewhat traumatized. “I think Kate came out of Titanic a bit traumatised by the scale of the production and her responsibility within it… We’ve both been eager over time to work together again, to see what the other is about at this point in our lives and careers," he shared.

Cameron also shared his experience regarding teaming up with Winselt again for his much-awaited film, Avatar 2: Way Of Water, he added, “She’s very large and in charge on set. You’d swear she was producing the film!"

Advertisement

Interestingly, after Cameron’s Titanic was released, Kate Winslet had expressed the filmmaker had a ‘temper’. She had stated, “You’d have to pay me a lot of money to work with Jim again". However, the two are now coming together for Avatar 2: Way Of Water which will hit theatres on December 16.

Talking about Titanic, the film revolved around a tragic love story of two individuals belonging to different classes who fall in love amid the backdrop of the sinking Titanic. In the movie, Kare Winslet played the role of Rose who falls in love with Jack Dawson, essayed by Leonardo DiCaprio. The film also featured Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Gloria Stuart, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Victor Garber, and Bill Paxton. Titanic enjoyed the title of the highest-grossing film of all time until another Cameron film, Avatar, surpassed it in 2010.

Read all the Latest Movies News here