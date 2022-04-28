James Cameron's Avatar 2 Trailer and Title Unveiled at CinemaCon 2022; Details inside

The sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar, the 2009 Hollywood blockbuster, has been surrounded by a huge buzz. The makers have remained tight-lipped about the plot of the sequel. However, on Wednesday (April 27), Disney unveiled the first trailer for the second instalment of the sci-fi franchise. The long-awaited sequel is titled Avatar: The Way Of Water.

The first footage of James Cameron’s Avatar sequel was unveiled at CinemaCon 2022, the annual gathering of movie theatre owners at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The studio sci-fi adventure will release overseas starting December 14 this year and will head to North America on December 16.

About Avatar

The famous Hollywood film became the highest-grossing movie in the world at the time of its release. According to figures released by film distributor Century Fox, Avatar has surpassed Titanic, Hollywood’s second most popular and lucrative film. In just six weeks, Avatar grossed 1.85 billion, while Titanic grossed 1.84 billion. But these figures were not adjusted for inflation or ticket prices of Avatar.

Both were the highest-grossing films and were directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron. The 1997 Titanic emerged as a box office success at the time and James Cameron won the Oscar for Best Director.

Twelve years later, when James returned with Avatar, he once again broke all records. Avatar went on to win two Golden Globe Awards and received an Oscar nomination.

Avatar was called the most expensive film of all time. And now, everyone is eagerly awaiting the sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar. From the very beginning of the film’s production, the producers have revealed nothing about the story of the Avatar sequel.

