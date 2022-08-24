James Cameron's Avatar To Re-Release Before Avatar: The Way of Water Hits Theaters; Deets Inside

Get ready for high-quality supernatural drama soon! Ace director James Cameron is bringing back the magic of avatar to theatres worldwide on September 23 in remastered 4K High Dynamic Range format. The epic sci-fi film’s re-release comes three months before the arrival of its much anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water on December 16.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter handle of 20th Century shared the new trailer of the 2009 movie on Tuesday. Starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, Avatar will be available for a “two week limited engagement".

Their tweet reads,"On September 23 #Avatar returns to the big screen for a limited time only. Watch the new trailer now."

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jicbYlzq5lE" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

As fans would know, the epic sci-fi flick became the top-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. It collected more than USD 2.8 billion in revenues.The movie was also nominated for nine Academy Awards including best picture and best director, and won three Oscars, for best cinematography, production design and visual effects.

Intrestingly, a special extended theatrical re-release of Avatar exclusively in 3D theatres and IMAX 3D fetched USD 44 million worldwide - in the year 2010.The re-release of the movie in China raised USD 57.7 million, early last year.

Advertisement

To invite moviegoers to the cinema halls, Disney+ has removed Avatar ahead of the theatrical re-release, reported Deadline. However, it will return to the studio’s streaming platform at a later date just before the release of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Speaking of the film’s plot, it will see Worthington and Saldana return as Jake Sully and Na’vi Neytiri, respectively. The film’s story focuses on the two primary protagonists, their family and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

Advertisement

Avatar: The Way of Water will also mark the return of Sigourney Weaver as Dr Grace Augustine and Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch. The new entrants include Vin Diesel and Kate Winslet, who had famously starred in Cameron’s 1997 hit Titanic.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here