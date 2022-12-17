James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water Creates History At Chinese Box Office

The first Avatar project by James Cameron premiered in China 13 years ago and now, Avatar: The Way of Water has hit the screens. The Way of Water broke the opening day box office record for an international venture in China this year by earning 104 million yuan ($15 million) by Friday afternoon.

In terms of advance ticketing, Avatar- The Way of Water crossed The Battle at Lake Changjin II, the year’s top box office performer thus far in China. 75% of the nation’s cinemas were open for screening Avatar: The Way of Water on Friday, according to data gathered by Maoyan.

Analysts predict that Avatar- The Way of Water will draw millions of fans back to the movies, and they predict that it will likely become China’s biggest-ever foreign release. The movie is expected to gross 5 billion yuan ($717 million) at the Chinese box office and draw 80 to 120 million viewers, according to China Securities, a brokerage firm located in Beijing.

India

On December 16, Avatar: The Way of Water premiered in India. The all-time highest-grossing film made $2.9 billion worldwide. According to trade estimates, Avatar: The Way of Water will continue to outperform other international projects released in India. Besides this, Avatar 1 became India’s second-biggest Hollywood opening ever. In India, the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame became the first biggest Hollywood movie. The film minted Rs 53.10 crore on its first day of release.

The South Indian box offices of states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, were largely responsible for the success of Avatar 2. They earned Rs 22 crore in total. On the other hand, cinema offices in the North, East, and West also have strong occupancy. Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed other International movies like — Spiderman: No Way Home, Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, and Avengers: Infinity War on their opening day.

