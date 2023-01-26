Johnny Lever is undoubtedly the king of comedy, and his daughter Jamie Lever has left no stone unturned in maintaining her father’s legacy. The comic, who is an active social media user, often treats her fans to hilarious videos and pics. Recently, Jamie posted a hilarious clip of her doing impressions of different Bollywood moms. She enacted how they must talk to their kids while putting them to sleep. These include Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Farah Khan.

Jamie took to Instagram to put out a video that sees mimicking Kareena Kapoor, and she says to her baby, “Jaldi sojao kyuki jaldi uthna hai, subah paps aare hain. Chalo sojao aur next superstar banne ke sapne dekho (Come one, sleep now because we have to wake up early for paparazzi tomorrow. Go to sleep and dream about becoming the next superstar)."

Advertisement

Next, we see Jamie enacting Sonam Kapoor, “Hi baby, this is your mom Sonam Kapoor. Chalo we have to go to sleep haan… Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton. You know when Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo then you can buy-o all these things. Or we can borrow also."

And then we see Jamie enacting the Desi Girl of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra. Jamie says, Just close your eyes and think about nothing because haters gonna hate, potatoes gonna potate and rotis gonna rotate. Who care? And I am speaking anomaly…normally… Ano….nor… ugh, sojaa beta."

At last, she enacted Farah Khan. She says, “What is going on? Why aren’t you sleeping? Chal jaldi sojao warna main tum log ko Humshakals dikhaugi (Quickly go to sleep or I will show you Humshakals)."

Take a look at the video here:

Advertisement

Needless to say, Jamie left everyone in splits with her hilarious video. With her fans, scores of celebs chimed into the comments section as they couldn’t stop laughing.

Raveena Tandon wrote, “Hahahahhaa jamieeeeee tooo goood!" Terence Lewis wrote, “U r crazy Jamie … talent next level!" “Hahahh ❤️ Jamie! You’re something else Yaar 😂😂," commented Salim Merchant.

Speaking of Bollywood moms, Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan and has two sons -Taimur and Jehangir. Priyanka is married to singer Nick Jonas and has a one-year-old daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Sonam recently became a mom when she welcomed son Vayu with husband Anand Ahuja. Farah is married to Shirish Kunder and has two daughters and a son - Anya, Diva and Czar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here