Jamie Park Calls Out DAY6's Jae For Describing Her with Derogatory Word, He Issues Apology

Former Day6 member Jae rendered an apology after describing South Korean singer Jamie Park with a derogatory word. In a recent Twitch live broadcast, Jae Park was talking about K-pop and used the word ‘Th*t’ to describe Jamie. The comment was called out by Jamie on Twitter, following which Jae issued an apology.

Taking to Twitter, Jae apologised to Jamie. He acknowledged that the comment was in poor taste and said that he felt terrible for making Jamie feel the way she does. He added that he was referring to her aura and not her physical behaviour.

“I wanted to make an apology to Jamie and everyone about what I said. It was most definitely a comment made in poor taste and I feel terrible for making Jamie feel the way she does. What I thought was a friendly banter I now realise wasn’t. In no way was I referencing any kind of physical behaviour or energy (trying to take a slight at Jamie) but rather the aura of what people refer to as a ‘baddie’ and thought the two were synonymous, however, I do understand that this is in no way an excuse for my comment. My sincerest apologies to Jamie as well as to everyone who was hurt by it," his statement read.

Over the weekend, clips of Jae speaking about Jamie were shared by K-pop fans on social media platforms. Jae, who left DAY6 and JYP Entertainment in December 2021, said, “Now that I’m not in K-pop anymore, I can say this. Why is Jamie trying to be a th*t?" he said, adding that he was friends with Jamie.

Jae was also seen telling that if Jamie asked him why he called her the derogatory word, he would explain: “(Because) you’re posting this kind of picture with these kind of poses – that makes me believe that you are perfectly described under that description of what I just said".

Tweeting in reference to the issue, Jamie wrote, “I hate that we as women have to be subjected to men’s humor to appease incels on the internet."

