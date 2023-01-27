Malayalam filmmaker Chidamram skyrocketed to fame with his debut directorial Jan.E.Man. The Malayalam comedy-drama has enthralled the masses with its powerful storytelling, receiving an IMDb rating of 7.2 out of 10. Now, Chidambaram has donned the director’s seat for the second time with his upcoming ambitious project Manjummel Boys. Now, after much speculation, the second Chidambaram directorial has finally started rolling, as announced by the director himself. On January 26, the Jan.E.Man director dropped a string of pictures on social media, unveiling the commencement of Manjummel Boys.

“Manjummel Boys Rolling," Chidambaram wrote. In the first picture, the filmmaker shared the movie’s poster to his fans. It captured an artistic illustration of a group of boys climbing on a tree, against the backdrop of a serene hilly terrain. Two others stand on the ground. If you are keen enough, you will also notice two monkeys near a barbed wire, staring at the boys.

In the next set of images, Chidambaram dropped the photo of a clapboard. The name of the film Manjummel Boys can be seen written in bold black letters, accompanied by another word that reads, “Pooja." Chidambaram also posed for a click, holding the clapboard in his hands. As for the last slide, the frame featured the entire Manjummel Boys film team as they sported big smiles, with the picturesque view of a church in the background.

Manjummel Boys has begun the shooting of its first segment in Kodaikanal. Along with Mollywood stars Sreenath Bhasi and Soubin Shahir, the film also stars Balu Varghese, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Vishnu Raghu, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, and Khalid Rahman in pivotal roles. Manjummel Boys is produced under the banners of Parava films.

Speaking of Chidambaram’s Jan.E.Man, the comedy-drama had a cast ensemble of Basil Joseph, Balu Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, and Ganapathi. The film revolved around a sad and melancholy person named Joy Mon, who to overcome his sadness decides to celebrate his own birthday. However, things take a turn for the worse when a man in his friend’s home dies. Jan.E.Man proved to be a blockbuster.

