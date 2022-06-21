Janani Iyer, Ashok Selvan’s Vezham To Hit The Theatres on June 24

Janani Iyer and Ashok Selvan-starrer Vezham is ready to hit the theatres on June 24, and the entire team, barring the male lead, of the film, recently attended an event in Chennai. Apart from Ashok, the film crew, including the film’s female leads — Janani and Iswarya Menon — and the director-producer were present at the event.

Janani Iyer, who spoke on the occasion, said that the titles of the films were different when she started acting in the film. She said that is what it is set for. And there are fewer people here in Tamil cinema to support good movies.

She went on to say that she removed the word Iyer from her name. She further requested everyone to call her Janani. The actress urged everyone to go to the theatres and watch the movie. She also thanked the film’s director Sandeep for giving her the opportunity to work.

Vezham, written and directed by Sandeep Shyam, has been produced by Keseven under the banner K4 Kreactions.

Apart from Ashok Selvan, Janani Iyer and Iswarya Menon in lead roles, Vezham also features Raja Krishnamoorthy, Sangili Murugan, and Mohan Agashe in supporting roles.

Music Director R Jhanu Chanthar has composed music for the film. Shakthi Arvind handles cinematography and AK Prasath is the editor of the film.

