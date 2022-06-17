Janhit Mein Jaari Earns Rs. 3.33 Crs in 1st Week at Box Office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Eyes 185 Crore Mark

Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari successfully completed a week at the box office. The film, where the actress plays a small town girl who sells condom, had generated a lot of curiosity with its storyline. The fact that Raaj Shaandilyaa has written the film was also something that raised expectations of the audience. While the collection of the film, made on a small budget, had been on the lower side, it had managed to stay steady at the bx office in its first week.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Janhit Mein Jaari has collected Rs. 3.33 crores in Week 1. On Thursdy, the film collected Rs. 24 lakhs as compared to 28 lakhs on Wednesday. Taran tweeted, “#JanhitMeinJaari packs a low total in Week 1 [limited screens], but the steady run on weekdays gives hope… Needs to put up a strong number in Weekend 2… Fri 43 lacs, Sat 82 lacs, Sun 94 lacs, Mon 31 lacs, Tue 31 lacs, Wed 28 lacs, Thu 24 lacs. Total: ₹ 3.33 cr. #India biz." See the tweet here:

The other film, that has been trending is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film, which successfully completed 4 weeks at the box office, has been super steady. On Thursday, the film collected Rs. 1.12 crores as compared to Rs. 1.26 crores on Wednesday. The film, that had already breached the 175 crore mark is now eying the 185 crore mark. The total collection of the film has been Rs. 176.14 crores. The film’s release on OTT platform, Netflix, might now hamper its box office collection. See the week-wise collection of the film here:

The Bollywood release this week is Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia starrer Nikamma. A remake of Middle Class Abbayi, the film has been helmed by Sabbir Khan and is enjoying a solo release this week.

