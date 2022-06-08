Janhit Mein Jaari: Multiplexes Having Tough Time in Implementing Rs. 100 Ticket Prices for Opening Day?

The makers of Janhit Mein Jaari had taken up a unique approach to attract audiences to the theatres to watch the film. On it’s opening day, i.e., on the 10th of June when the film releases, the makers said tickets would be available for just Rs. 100 in all the theatres- both single screens and multiplexes. However, multiplex chains are reportedly in a fix owing to this decision.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, multiplex owners are confused as to how to implement this across the nation. A source was quoted saying, “All multiplex chains and the makers are wondering how to implement it. As of now, it seems like all theatres in India won’t have this offer. Some cinemas may indeed sell tickets for Rs. 100 for the whole day while some cinemas, meanwhile, are thinking of pricing tickets at Rs. 100 only for shows before 12:00 noon. A few theatres are toying with the idea of pricing the tickets at Rs. 100 for the 2 or 3 rows in the front only. The talks are on and a clearer picture would emerge by Wednesday. The makers are trying their best to convince all cinemas to sell the tickets at Rs. 100 for all the shows on day 1."

The source further explained, “Some cinemas in our country are located in elite areas and attract elite clientele. Moreover, some cinemas exclusively have recliners or sofa seats only. The ticket prices in these theatres start from Rs. 400 or Rs. 500. Such cinemas obviously won’t reduce the ticket price to Rs. 100 to show Janhit Mein Jaari."

A senior official from a multiplex chain told the portal, “The discussions are going on. Ideally, the producers cannot decide the ticket prices. When such offers are launched, a lot of miscommunication takes place. Some theatres might not price the tickets at Rs. 100. In such cinemas, some guests will get upset and argue that when the makers have announced that all cinemas will play the film at Rs. 100, why is that particular cinema charging say Rs. 200? It makes for an awkward scenario. If they wanted to keep some attractive scheme, they could have told us that they are reducing their distributor share and that theatres can accordingly sell the tickets at discounted prices."

Well, we wonder if it would at all be possible to keep the ticket price to Rs. 100 for all theatres across the nation!

