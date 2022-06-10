Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Parents Shed Tears of Joy After Watching Film; See Video

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Janhit Mein Jaari has been released today and we can barely keep our calm. Netizens are overwhelmed with excitement and are eager to know how the story of Manokamna unfolds in the film. Meanwhile, Janhit Mein Jaari was screened yesterday and just like every parent, Nushrratt’s parents marked their presence in the screening.

Post the screening was over, Nushrartt’s parents got teary eyed and the entire Bharuccha family shared a very intimate moment. Her parents could be seen swell and proud of their daughter’s success. Talking about the same, her father says “I saw a lovely actress on screen, I didn’t believe that was my daughter". While her mother added “It was really really good and I am so proud of her. God bless her and I hope she sees more and more success in her life". See the video here:

Well, it is such a beautiful moment, and Nushrratt sure has made her parents super proud. In Janhit Mein Jaari, Nushrratt plays a condom seller from Chanderi, who later realises the importance of protection and takes it upon herself to educate one and all why every man, and even more the women need to carry a condom with them. The film released in theatres today.

News18’s review of Janhit Mein Jaari reads, “The second half gets too preachy. While one would expect a balance of humour and message in the film, it is one of the points that is missing. Overall, the film makes for a decent, entertaining watch, and it is an important message that is being put across. Watch the film for the spot-on depiction of a small town, and for the punchlines that will make you laugh."

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha will be next seen in ‘Selfiee’ opposite Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, ‘Ram Setu’ opposite Akshay Kumar and ‘Chhorii 2’.

