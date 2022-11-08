Janhvi Kapoor Answers Why Her On-Screen Image Is In Contrast To Her Off-Screen Glam Look

Janhvi Kapoor has revealed that she has often been told that her on-screen image is often in contrast to what she is on social media. While the actress is a simple, small-town or next-door-girl in films, she presents her glamorous side on Instagram. In a recent interview, the Mili actress talked about the same and explained that it is because she wants to be ‘real and authentic’ on social media. The actress also mentioned that such contrasts are also the beauty of acting as a profession.

“I have been told things like these. ‘The kind of films that you are doing are of a certain beat and your social media presence is quite a contradiction. It will make people harder to buy as those characters if they keep seeing you in this get up’. I am trying to protect myself from being calculative like that. It might throw people off to see me in a Manish Malhotra saree and then in a kurta in a film. But that is my job, my art. I feel very deeply about it and I want to be as real and authentic about it as possible. But I’m not that person in real life. That’s the point of being an actor," Janhvi told Galatta Plus.

Janhvi Kapoor further shared that she does not want to take her social media very seriously. She also added that it is to have fun and get more brands to help her ‘pay EMIs with more ease’. “I don’t want to take it so seriously. My social media is for me to have fun. Hopefully, if I look cute and five extra people like my pictures, I’ll get another brand and I’ll be able to pay for my EMIs with more ease than I was before," the actress shared.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Mili. Released on November 4, the film also starred Sunny Kaushal in a key role. Janhvi will be next seen in Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan.

