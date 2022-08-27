Janhvi Kapoor Attends Kunal-Arpita's Pre-Wedding Bash With Rumoured BF Orhan, Grooves to Zingaat

Designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash last night was a star-studded affair that saw several prominent names from the film industry. Gracing the event were Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Varun Dhawan among many others. Janhvi was seen making her entry to the venue with her rumoured beau Orhan Awatramani.

Janhvi was seen wearing a sequinned white saree along with a backless blouse with a plunging neckline. Orhan, on the other hand, complemented her looks by choosing an all-black outfit. Videos shared by the paparazzi showed them entering the venue together. Meanwhile, another video of the actress surfaced where she can be seen grooving to the track of her film. Orhan took to his Instagram story section to share a video of Janhvi flaunting her dance skills to the super energetic track Zingaat from her film Dhadak. He also shared a couple of snaps from his photo shoot with Janhvi.

Earlier this year, Janhvi enjoyed a romantic vacation with Orhan Awatramani in Ooty. After that holiday, Janhvi Kapoor once again reunited with her man for a happening party in May. The actress was also joined by her cousin Shanaya Kapoor and their common friends. Janhvi had also shared a collage of several pictures from the party on her Instagram account.

Janhvi Kapoor also received a special wish from Orhan on her 25th birthday, which she celebrated with her girl gang in Tirumala.

Meanwhile, talking of Arpita and Kunal, the couple is all set to tie the knot. Their wedding ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 28. It will be an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance.

