Janhvi Kapoor Breaks Silence On Rumoured BF Orhan, KGF Star Yash Met Karan Johar For Brahmastra 2?

Janhvi Kapoor has been making headlines for her rumoured romance with Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. The actress finally opened up about her bond with him in an exclusive interview with News18. “I have known Orry for years now and he is someone who I not only have so much fun with, but he’s had my back for a long time, and I have had his back," Janhvi told us. “It feels like home when he is around, and I trust him a lot. I think it’s rare to find friends who will stand up for you the way he stands up for his friends. He is a great guy," Janhvi added.

Read more: Janhvi Kapoor First Time Talks About Orry, Says ‘It Feels Like Home When He’s Around’ | Exclusive

Advertisement

Neena Gupta was seen teasing Anupam Kher in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. In a promo from the episode, host Kapil Sharma was seen telling Archana Puran Singh that Neena Gupta and Sarika have debunked the myth that women take longer to get ready because they were on set before Boman Irani and Anupam Kher arrived. The Uunchai actress then made fun of Anupam Kher. “He takes longer to get dressed because he has to set his hairstyle as well," she said. Anupam Kher elaborated, “Bohot dino se mere Baal bikhre pade the, aana beech ki maang nikalke set kiye hai (My hair was frizzy for the past few days, I have finally set it with middle parting)." On hearing Anupam’s reply, Kapil along with the audience was left in splits.

Read more: Neena Gupta Leaves Kapil Sharma in Splits As She Says ‘Anupam Sir Ko Hairstyle Mein Time Lagta Hai’

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session on Twitter and answered a question about Thalapathy Vijay. The actor seemingly hinted at doing a film with Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. For the unversed, Shah Rukh met Vijay at Atlee’s birthday bash earlier this year. The duo posed together with the Jawan director, sparking rumours of a likely collaboration. A fan took the opportunity of asking Shah Rukh Khan about collaborating Vijay and Shah Rukh replied, “He is really cool guy…films happen when they happen so…if they have to they will."

Advertisement

Read more: Shah Rukh Khan Hints at Doing Film with Thalapathy Vijay, Says ‘If They Have to They Will…’

Virat Kohli turned 34 years old on Saturday, and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, shared a hilarious birthday post for the cricketer. Anushka posted a series of ROFL pictures of Virat and joked that she chose his “best angles." Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, “It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way." In one of the photos, Virat can be seen holding baby Vamika in his arms as he makes funny expressions for the camera. Another picture is a close up shot of his face.

Advertisement

Read more: Anushka Sharma Trolls Virat Kohli in Most Hilarious Birthday Post Ever; Fans Say ‘Mazaa Aa Gaya’

KGF superstar Yash reportedly had two meetings with Bollywood filmmakers Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar for their highly ambitious film franchise Brahmastra. A recent report in Bollywood Hungama claims that Yash had two meetings with Ayan and Karan to discuss Brahmastra 2, but unfortunately, things did not materialise. “He felt the film won’t be an ideal follow-up to KGF 2. It’s a plain and simple reason, and certainly, the only one to turn down the offer. He wanted to do something bigger, rather than entering someone else’s franchise by being a father," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Advertisement

Read more: KGF Star Yash Had ‘Two Meetings’ With Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar for Brahmastra 2 & He Decided This?

Read all the Latest Movies News here