Janhvi Kapoor Brings Sexy Back with Low Cut Dress at Manish Malhotra's Birthday Bash

B-Towners turned up for yet another stylish soiree on Monday night, to celebrate fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s birthday. From Malaika Arora with her OG gang of girls to Karan Johar in his quirky look, everyone who is someone in Bollywood was there. Unlike Manish’s Diwali party, where everyone served their best ethnic looks, the stars were dressed more casually this time.

One of the younger stars who turned heads at the event was Janhvi Kapoor. Turning up in an orange bodycon dress with deep low cut back, the Good Luck Jerry actress flaunted her curves as she attended the event with sister Khushi Kapoor. She kept her hair loose and accessories minimal with the dress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who attended the bash with her best friends Amrita and Malaika Arora and sister Karisma Kapoor, shared a story from the party.

Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Karan Tacker were also seen arriving at the party.

While the stars are being hailed for their sartorial choices, Malaika Arora is being brutally criticised for wearing Balenciaga despite the high-fashion brand’s recent ad campaigns being accused of “sexualising children". Malaika opted for a Balenciaga mini dress for Manish Malhotra’s birthday party. The actress dazzled in the shimmery silver outfit which she teamed with thigh-high black boots. However, her choice of outfit didn’t go down well with netizens who dubbed the Bollywood diva as “disgusting" and “shameful" for supporting a brand which has been accused of promoting child abuse.

