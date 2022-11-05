Janhvi Kapoor Buys Fancy Duplex Bungalow in Bandra Worth Rs 65 Crore

Janhvi Kapoor appears to be doing fairly well in her films. The actress’ career graph has been on the rise ever since she made her acting debut in the 2018 film Dhadak. Recently, Janhvi’s new film Mili hit the theatres and critics, as well as moviegoers, gave a positive response. But the actress is now making the headlines for her third real estate deal in the last two years. According to several reports, Janhvi, along with her sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor, has purchased a duplex in Mumbai’s posh Bandra area.

As per documents assessed by the real-estate portal Indextap.com, the registration of the Bungalow that costs 65 crores was done on October 12. According to the reports, the duplex is spread over 8,669 square feet, with a carpet area of 6421 sq ft. Meanwhile, Janhvi has paid Rs 3.90 crores as the registration fees and stamp duty. A post revealing the details of Janhvi’s new apartment was dropped by a paparazzo account.

Notably, this year in the month of July, Janhvi sold her 3456 sq ft apartment in Juhu to Rajkummar Rao for Rs 44 crore. The property is located on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors in a building at the Juhu-Vile Parle Development scheme. She herself bought the property in March 2020 for Rs 39 crore.

As per reports, her current acquisition comprises two apartments on the first and second floors (apartments 101 and 201) in Kubelisque Building on Pali Hill, Bandra West. Moreover, it also comes with a private garden, swimming pool and parking area for 5 cars. Before the Kapoors purchased the duplex, it belonged to a well-known entrepreneur, Kintu Bajaj.

