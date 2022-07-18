Janhvi Kapoor Calls Nepotism Never-Ending Debate, Says 'We Got a Lot Very Easily...'

Daughter of the late legendary actress Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the upcoming release Good Luck Jerry. While the actress has been promoting the film, in a recent interview, she talked about nepotism and called it a ‘never-ending debate’.

Talking about the judgments she faces from people because of nepotism, Janhvi told Pinkvilla, “We’ve got a lot very easily so if a few people are saying things like nepotism and she doesn’t deserve to be here like you can deal with that I think. It’s not like, you’re getting to do what you love to do so that debate is never-ending."

During the interview, Janhvi also talked about completing four years in the industry and joked about how she feels ‘old’ now. “I feel like I have definitely grown and learned so much. It’s been four years! I got to learn a lot. Despite the pandemic, I got to do a lot. I was a different person four years ago," she said.

Janhvi also talked about her sister Khushi Kapoor and cousin Shanaya. While she shared that she is quite protective for Khushi, both her sisters are ‘smart and confident’. “I think I’m quite protective of both of them. Khushi doesn’t ask for advice so much. She gives me advice. I, in fact, think sometimes Shanaya asks me for more advice than Khushi does but they’re both smart and confident like I was in Delhi for Shanaya’s ramp walk that she did for Manish Malhotra’s show and I was in awe of how confident she was. She owned that ramp and I thought that that was so cool and people underestimate it," she said.

Talking about Good Luck Jerry, the film is described as a black comedy, will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 29. Meanwhile, Janhvi is also busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. The film will hit theatres on April 7, 2023.

