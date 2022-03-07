Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Birthday With Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor; Arjun Kapoor Missing

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday, March 6. The actress was showered with birthday wishes from almost everyone in the industry. Now, pictures from her birthday bash have surfaced online, showing that Janvhi spent her birthday with her family. It seems like Janhvi was thrown a surprise party in Mumbai, with the house decked up in pink.

In a video shared by Anshula on Monday, the Kapoor house was seen decked up with heart-shaped balloons, a combination of pink and red lights, and an installation with the words, “All you need is love" placed beside the balloons. A massive ‘J’ installation was also spotted beside the birthday decoration. In the video, Anshula was seen wrapping Janhvi in her arms and posing for the camera. Using the song ‘Tick Tick Boom’ in the background, Anshula shared the video and wrote, “Mine!"

Advertisement

In an Instagram Story shared by Janhvi’s rumoured beau Akshat Rajan, Janvhi was seen cutting a birthday cake with Khushi, Anshula and Boney. He added a couple of pictures of the rumoured lovebirds as well and wished her on the occasion.

In the pictures, Arjun Kapoor was evidently missing. While it seems like Arjun could be busy with his upcoming project, the actor ensured he wished Janhvi on her special day. Janhvi’s half-brother posted a quirky throwback pic with the actress on Instagram and wrote, “I know I wasn’t around for quite a few birthdays but now you’re stuck with me for life…"

Advertisement

Other Kapoor family members also wished Janhvi on the occasion. Sonam Kapoor also posted a throwback pic with the Dhadak star and wrote, “Happy, happy birthday Jaanu all my love darling girl @janhvikapoor." Khushi Kapoor shared a throwback photo from their childhood on Instagram Stories. In the photo, Khushi is seen smiling through funky sunglasses while Janhvi shuts her eyes, smiles and hugs her sister. She captioned the image, “Happy birthday to my everything", and added a white heart icon.

Boney Kapoor shared a picture of a young Janhvi and wrote, “Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth, respectful to everyone, spreading warmth, these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday, beta."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.