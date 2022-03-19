Janhvi Kapoor Channels Her Love for Sister Khushi Kapoor in Sweet Photo; Latter Reacts ‘Ilu’

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is an avid social media user. The star kid who is very close to her sister Khushi Kapoor often shares adorable glimpses of her outings at exotic locations. Maintaining the trajectory, the Dhadak actress took to Instagram on Saturday and channeled her fun weekend mood with her sister in a black and white picture.

The Gunjan Saxena actress took to Instagram and shared a sweet picture capturing the bond between the two sisters share. In the photo, we see Janhvi dressed in a cleavage-baring bodycon dress with a mirror sequence. The actress looks stunning in stylish attire, as she stood next to her beloved sister Khushi while both of them lovingly held hands. Khushi too looks ravishing in a shimmery backless dress. The two are seen making pouts as they channel their love for each other.

Taking to the captions, Janhvi wrote, “kissie kissie w my baby."

Advertisement

Khushi too took to the comments section and reciprocated her love for Jahnvi. She wrote, “Ilu,"(I love you). Celebrity followers including their brother Arjun Kapoor and more than 1 million fans liked the post on the photo-sharing-platform. Maheep Kapoor too chimed into the comments section, writing, “ My girls ❤️❤️.

Earlier in the day, Janhvi Kapoor shared gorgeous pictures in the bodycon dress. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in the mirror work gown by Manish Malhotra. She captioned the post as, “they said I needed to reflect."

Tara Sutaria liked the picture and hopped in the comments section to shower praised on the star. She wrote, “Bro how. ."

Advertisement

Talking about the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in the film titled Good Luck Jerry . The movie is a Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. Janhvi will be seen reprising Nayanthara’s role in the Hindi adaptation, but in a different setting. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. Janhvi will also be seen in Dostana 2 with Laksh Lalwani. Currently, Janhvi is working on Mr And Mrs Mahi. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the sports drama also stars Rajkummar Rao. The movie is set to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.

On the other hand, Khushi is reportedly going to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film based on the Archies comics. Along with Khushi, it is reported that Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan too will be making their debut.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.