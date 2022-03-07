Janhvi Kapoor, Clad in Kanjeevaram Saree, Visits Tirupati on Her 25th Birthday

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 25th birthday on March 6. On the day, fans and film industry colleagues of the actor wished her a happy birthday on social media. Meanwhile, Janhvi chose to celebrate her birthday with some of her close ones at the Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh. The actor shared a handful of images from the shrine on Instagram.

We can see her standing with her friends on the temple grounds in the photos. In a bright green and pink Kanjeevaram saree, she simply looked gorgeous. It was paired with gem and emerald earrings. Her hair was pulled back into a basic braid with a middle split. She finished off the appearance with a tiny black bindi. Her panache was unmistakable in the stunning saree, which reminded us of her mother, late Sridevi. She is seen with Tanisha Santoshi and other friends and other members in most of the photographs.

She wrote a Sanskrit shlok in the caption, "|| ॐ श्री वेंकटेश्वराये नमो नमः श्रीमन नारायण नमो नमः तिरुमल तिरुपति नमो नमः जय बालाजी नमो नमः ||"

She finds a reason to go to Lord Venkateshwara’s temple at least once a year. She took prasadam and blessings from the priests at the Ranganayakulu mandap this year as well. Janhvi, just like her mother, climbed to the shrine. To reach the shrine, one must climb around 3500 stairs.

Moreover, Janhvi, who appeared in the March 2021 issue of Brides Today magazine, informed the newspaper that she wishes to marry in the holy city of Andra Pradesh. On her wedding day, the Dhadak actor also wants her spouse to wear a lungi and eat dinner on a banana leaf.

She said, “I want to be married in Tirupati. I know what I’ll be wearing - a gold, zari Kanjeevaram saree, and I’ll have lots of mogras in my hair."

On the professional front, Janhvi will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. The film is a Hindi version of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, which was released in 2018. Janhvi also co-stars in the film Dostana 2 alongside Laksh Lalwani.

