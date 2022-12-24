Janhvi Kapoor Confesses 'Making Out In Public'; Shares She Would Like To Gift This To Kylie Jenner

Janhvi Kapoor was phenomenal in the black comedy film ‘Good Luck Jerry’. Not only did the actress garner appreciation for her performance but was also hailed for her efforts to play a grey character. Similarly, her most recent film Mili has shown the actress pushing the envelope by essaying a nursing student who gets stuck in a freezer. The actress also remains in the news for being her candid self in interviews. Following that trajectory, Janhvi revealed in one of her recent interactions whether she had made out in public.

While speaking with Times Of India, when the Dhadak actress’ was asked a question about ever making out in the public, she coyly responded by saying ‘Yes’. She also revealed in her interaction that she would like to gift global star Priyanka Chopra ‘home-cooked food’, ‘an adventure trip to Leh Ladakh or a trip to Kedarnath’ to Sara Ali Khan and ‘patto sarees’ for Kylie Jenner’s babies if she ever gets delegated with the task of being a Santa.

Tackling questions related to Paparazzi, Janhvi Kapoor confessed, “I’ve avoided the paps many times, I have hid in the dickies of many cars." She also disclosed that she has used her privileges of a celebrity in order to get ‘freebies’.

On the professional front, following the trajectory of essaying unconventional characters, Janhvi Kapoor along with her co-star Rajkummar Rao will be seen in the skin of a cricketer in Mr and Mrs Mahi. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film will also star Abhishek Banerjee, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Rajesh Sharma and many more. The film will be based on the life of former India captain and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In the movie, Rajkummar will portray the role of Mahendra while Janhvi plays Mahima. The actress also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan under her kitty.

