Janhvi Kapoor Gets Cosy With Orhan, Hugs Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgn in Viral Diwali Photos

Janhvi Kapoor stole the show on Instagram with her gorgeous Diwali look. The actress dropped a slew of pictures on the platform. The slides included pictures from both Sonam Kapoor and Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bashes. She certainly managed to be the centre of attraction with the elegant glitzy attires that she opted for the functions. Janhvi donned a gorgeous golden lehenga from the shelves of Manish Malhotra, for Sonam’s party. While for Amritpal’s function, she went for a silver saree. She looked like an absolute diamond in Itrh’s, clothing label, design. The pictures suggest that the actress most definitely had a blast with her family and friends. While sharing the pictures she penned, “Mili Ki Diwali."

Wondering what Mili is? It is a film helmed by Mathukutty Xavier. Janhvi will be seen as the lead in the film which also features Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. Mili is slated to make its theatrical release on November 4, this year.

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Soon after she posted the photos online, her followers swamped the comment section with appreciative comments for their favourite actress. One Instagram user wrote, “So beautiful and hot look." Another user penned, “Stunning and Hot." While some users also requested her to post more pictures of her outfit and penned, “Janhvi Ji please post more pictures of your outfit from yesterday’s Diwali party."

Janhvi previously had dropped photos of her silver saree look. Needless to say, she looked stunning.

On the work front, besides Mili, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of films in the pipeline for release. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal. The project backed by Sajid Nadiadwala is slated to hit the theatres next year. Janhvi was last seen in Good Luck Jerry. The Sidharth Sengupta directorial was a direct OTT release.

