Janhvi Kapoor Gets Cosy With Rumoured BF Orhan Awatramani in Instagram Pics; Shanaya Kapoor Reacts

After enjoying a romantic vacation with her rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani in Ooty a few weeks ago, Janhvi Kapoor once again reunited with her man for a happening party. The actress was also joined by her cousin Shanaya Kapoor and their common friends.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a collage of several pictures from the party. She wore a short neon yellow dress and matching floaters while Shanaya was in black co-ords. In the pictures shared by Janhvi, the actress is seen cuddling up to Orhan who is twinning with her in a black tee and neon yellow pants. Shanaya dropped a series of yellow heart emojis on Janhvi’s post. Orhan was also present with Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor during their trip to Ooty last month.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Janhvi Kapoor rang in her 25th birthday with her girl gang in Tirumala. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pics from her birthday celebrations. Janhvi looked absolutely beautiful in a neon yellow saree which she teamed with a pink blouse. The actress completed her look with a pair of danglers and kept her makeup minimal.

At the time, Orhan Awatramani had dropped a love-filled comment on Janhvi’s post and even said, “I love you." “Happy birthday my dearest @janhvikapoor, wishing you the very very very best life has to offer and all the love and joy in the world. Sending only good vibes and tons of fortune and success your way. Just remember through God all things are possible, and never forget, that no one - absolute no one, can close a door that God has opened for you. Love you so much. Live laugh love - Orry," he commented.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the horror-comedy Roohi in 2021. She has already wrapped the shoot for Good Luck Jerry and Mili. The actor also has Bawaal in her kitty, starring Varun Dhawan as the male lead, and Mr and Mrs Mahi. She is now filming for Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.