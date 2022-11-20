Janhvi Kapoor Gets Trolled For Grooving To Pushpa's Saami Saami, Netizens Say 'Rashmika Is Better'

Apart from being called ‘the national crush’, Rashmika Mandanna is often hailed as the ‘Saami Saami girl’ too. Credits to her moves in the song of the same name from the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. However, at a recent award show in Dubai, it was not Rashmika Mandanna but Janhvi Kapoor who performed on the Saami Saami song.

In the video that has now surfaced online, Janhvi can be seen flaunting her moves to the song Saami Saami. She wore a green outfit and looked gorgeous as ever. However, looks like netizens are not really happy with the Mili actress grooving to Rashmika Mandanna’s song.

Several netizens reacted to the video and expressed disappointment. While some mentioned that nobody can dance to the song the way Rashmika does, others suggested that Janhvi should have danced to her own songs. “Nobody can do it better than Rashmika," one of the comments read. “Bekaar he dance kari he sabse acha toh rashmika he," another social media user wrote. “South k actor k jese bnne ki bekar kosis (A failed attempt to be like a South actress)," a third person wrote. One of the users shared, “Rashmika Mandanna ko koi beat nhi kar sakta (Nobody can beat Rashmika)."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Mili. It was a survival thriller which was directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film revolved around a restaurant worker who gets locked up in a freezer. Janhvi will be next seen in director Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. In the film, she will share the screen with Varun Dhawan. Bawaal is scheduled to hit the theatres next year in April. Besides this, Janhvi is also busy shooting for the film Mr and Mrs Mahi, a cricket drama that also stars Rajkumar Rao.

