Janhvi Kapoor Gives A Close Look At Her Cryptic Wrist Tattoo, Talks About Pressure Of Being Paparazzi's Favourite

Last year, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture of her tattoo that she had got in the memory of her mother, late actor Sridevi. Now, the Roohi actor has revealed yet another tattoo on her wrist.

On Monday, Femina shared a bunch of pictures from Janhvi Kapoor’s cover shoot for their January issue. While most pictures showed Janhvi posing for the camera in a variety of ensembles, there was one picture that showed Janhvi’s new tattoo.

The tattoo featured the letters ‘2K’ with a triangle beside it. While the tattoo remains cryptic, she also got an eye-shaped design — possibly to avert the evil eye — above the letters. Janhvi has not opened up about the tattoo. Wonder if these were the initials of a certain ex-boyfriend. If so, Janhvi has done a wonderful job of covering it up. Besides, does 2 K now mean Khushi Kapoor? Guess we’ll never know!

Meanwhile, she did speak about being one of the paparazzi’s favourite celebrities. The actor does not shy away from posing for the cameras — be it at the airport, post a workout session, or even while she’s grabbing a cup of coffee. While the cameras love her, Janhvi has said that it ‘is important to not take it seriously.’

“It’s important to not take it too seriously. This isn’t my job, and it most definitely isn’t my life. It is not a reflection of everything that you are capable of or are doing. It’s just a non-tangible world where you put things out, communicate, and have fun, but that’s about it," she said when asked if the pressure of being highly visible starts to feel overwhelming after a certain point.

Janhvi hinted she was unwell in a post she shared on Sunday. The actor shared a series of pictures from her home, one of which featured her checking her body temperature using a thermometer. “That time of year again," she said, possibly referring to the rise in Covid-19 cases and the third wave.

